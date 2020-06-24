You are the owner of this article.
Driver cited in fatal crash on Interstate 74 in McLean County
CARLOCK — The man killed Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a pickup on Interstate 74 was tending to his semi-truck when the crash occurred, Illinois State Police said.

About 3:20 p.m., the 57-year-old Morton man was securing the load on his vehicle on the right shoulder on eastbound I-74 at milepost 125 near the Carlock exit when the driver of a pickup exited right off the roadway “for unknown reasons,” according to an Illinois State Police statement.

The pickup struck the man and his vehicle in the crash. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 p.m. by the McLean County Coroner's Office.

The driver of the pickup was cited for failure to reduce speed when approaching a disabled vehicle, failure to change lanes when approaching a disabled vehicle and driving without valid insurance.

The man’s name is being withheld pending the notification of his family.

The coroner’s office previously said he was 58 years old but clarified Wednesday he was 57.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and Illinois State Police. Traffic was diverted for a period of time Tuesday afternoon while the scene was being cleared.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

