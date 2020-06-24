Driver cited in fatal crash on Interstate 74 in McLean County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARLOCK — The man killed Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a pickup on Interstate 74 was tending to his semi-truck when the crash occurred, Illinois State Police said.

About 3:20 p.m., the 57-year-old Morton man was securing the load on his vehicle on the right shoulder on eastbound I-74 at milepost 125 near the Carlock exit when the driver of a pickup exited right off the roadway “for unknown reasons,” according to an Illinois State Police statement.

The pickup struck the man and his vehicle in the crash. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 p.m. by the McLean County Coroner's Office.