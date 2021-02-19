Driver identified in fatal crash on Interstate 74

FARMER CITY — Police said a 28-year-old LeRoy man involved in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday near Farmer City has died.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jordan Reinhart-Smith, 28, died at Carle Foundation Hospital at 9:16 a.m. Thursday.

State Police in a statement issued Friday morning said the crash was at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

A preliminary investigation indicates two vehicles were traveling on Interstate 74 eastbound at milepost 159 near Farmer City.

Police said Reinhart-Smith lost control of the vehicle on the icy bridge deck. The vehicle hit the guardrail on the left and right sides of the roadway. After striking both guardrails, it became disabled in the left lane with the driver’s side facing eastbound traffic.

The front end of a semi-tractor struck the driver’s side door of the first vehicle. Reinhart-Smith was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.