 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver identified in fatal crash on Interstate 74
0 comments
alert top story

Driver identified in fatal crash on Interstate 74

{{featured_button_text}}

FARMER CITY — Police said a 28-year-old LeRoy man involved in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday near Farmer City has died. 

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jordan Reinhart-Smith, 28, died at Carle Foundation Hospital at 9:16 a.m. Thursday.

State Police in a statement issued Friday morning said the crash was at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

A preliminary investigation indicates two vehicles were traveling on Interstate 74 eastbound at milepost 159 near Farmer City.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said Reinhart-Smith lost control of the vehicle on the icy bridge deck. The vehicle hit the guardrail on the left and right sides of the roadway. After striking both guardrails, it became disabled in the left lane with the driver’s side facing eastbound traffic.

The front end of a semi-tractor struck the driver’s side door of the first vehicle. Reinhart-Smith was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln reported light snow had fallen in the area overnight.

At approximately 4:50 a.m. Thursday, all eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down for the traffic crash investigation and cleanup of debris. The westbound lanes were reopened at approximately 5:34 a.m. All lanes were reopened at approximately 7:27 a.m. There is no further information available.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Women bear the brunt of COVID-19

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News