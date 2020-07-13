Drivers urged to avoid scene of Logan County crash involving power lines

Illinois State Police are asking drivers to take an alternative route to avoid a crash involving power lines on U.S. 136 in northern Logan County.
State police said shortly after 10:30 a.m. that troopers were on the scene of the crash, roughly four miles east of Interstate 155, near Union Road.
The roadway was completely blocked by power lines and debris, police said.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.
