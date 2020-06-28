Dwight motorcyclist, 77, dies in crash near Pontiac; Ford County victim identified

PONTIAC – A 77-year-old Dwight motorcyclist died as a result of a two-vehicle crash Saturday north of Pontiac.
Illinois State Police District 6 troopers were notified of the crash at 4:04 p.m. Saturday and said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identification has not been released by the Livingston County Coroner’s Office, pending notification of relatives.
Police say a 20-year-old Pontiac man was driving a 2010 Jeep westbound on East 1830 North Road and the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 66. The crash report indicates the driver failed to stop at the intersection and struck the motorcycle with the front of the vehicle.
Blackard was ticketed for failure to yield at a stopped intersection and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
The intersection was closed for approximately four hours.
The crash comes one week after two fatal crashes happened about 12 hours apart in Livingston County.
Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson previously said Devonte J. Moss, 28, and Jarvis Anderson, 26, both of Chicago were killed in a crash reported at 4:58 a.m. June 20 on northbound Interstate 55 near Odell, Their Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the rear of a semitrailer truck that had slowed while approaching a construction zone, and the Jeep wedged under the trailer and caught fire, authorities said.
In the other crash, Scott N. Lightbody, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle struck a culvert about 9 p.m. June 19 on Old Route 66 about half a mile west of 1600 East Road in rural Pontiac, Livingston County Chief Deputy Coroner Steven Zeller said.
The name of a woman killed in a Friday night crash near Paxton has been released. Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner said Leondra D. Hopkins, 22, of Champaign, died in a single-vehicle crash Friday.
Illinois State Police said the woman, 23, and a passenger, 23, on Friday night were traveling southbound on Interstate 57 in the right lane approaching a construction zone.
According to the crash report, the vehicle moved in front of another vehicle before the lanes merged into one.
“The driver then lost control and veered left off the roadway into the center median where it rolled several times before coming to rest in the west ditch of the southbound lanes,” the report stated. “The passenger was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries. The driver was pronounced dead on scene by the Ford County coroner.”
