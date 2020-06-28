Dwight motorcyclist, 77, dies in crash near Pontiac; Ford County victim identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PONTIAC – A 77-year-old Dwight motorcyclist died as a result of a two-vehicle crash Saturday north of Pontiac.

Illinois State Police District 6 troopers were notified of the crash at 4:04 p.m. Saturday and said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identification has not been released by the Livingston County Coroner’s Office, pending notification of relatives.

Police say a 20-year-old Pontiac man was driving a 2010 Jeep westbound on East 1830 North Road and the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 66. The crash report indicates the driver failed to stop at the intersection and struck the motorcycle with the front of the vehicle.

Blackard was ticketed for failure to yield at a stopped intersection and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

The intersection was closed for approximately four hours.

The crash comes one week after two fatal crashes happened about 12 hours apart in Livingston County.