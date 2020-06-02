22 arrested after 2nd night of Bloomington-Normal looting

The Twin Cities' fourth rally since Sunday, this one led by Pastor William Bennett of City of Refuge Ministries in Bloomington, was held late Tuesday afternoon.

Looters at Kohl's

The second night of violence was more subdued. In addition to Kohl's, vandals also damaged Rent-A-Center, 1512 W. Market St., Bloomington, Read's Sporting Goods at 812 IAA Drive, Bloomington, and Monster Pawn, 1408 S. Main St., Normal.

At Kohl's, police used at least three rounds of an aerosol gas and detonated a flash-bang ordnance to scatter a crowd of about 200 people. Looters went inside Kohl's after a door on the store's west side was broken. There were unconfirmed reports another door to the mall was breached, with other people entering there.

After the incident ended, cars filled with onlookers pulled into adjacent parking lots. Some got out to take pictures with cellphones or ask others what they had seen or heard.