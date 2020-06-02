22 arrested after 2nd night of Bloomington-Normal looting

BLOOMINGTON — Eastland Mall was closed Tuesday after looters broke into the Kohl's department store. Eighteen people in Bloomington and four in Normal have been arrested over a two-night span of violence that also spawned burglaries at a rental center, a sporting goods store and a pawn shop.
“The mall sustained some minor damage last night," said Stacey Keating, spokeswoman for mall owner CBL Properties. "The mall is closed today as repairs are underway. We will continue to monitor the situation with local authorities and make adjustments to our operations as needed.”
Kohl's had just reopened Friday as Illinois entered Phase 3 of the state's Restore Illinois coronavirus response plan. On Sunday night, looters broke into Target and Normal's Walmart, and damaged at least 150 other properties in the Twin Cities. Target remained closed Tuesday, and Connect Transit said it will end service at 7 p.m. for the second day.
Violence has gone head-to-head with peaceful protests in Bloomington-Normal and elsewhere as concerns mount about endemic racism and the Memorial Day death of a handcuffed black man by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
The Twin Cities' fourth rally since Sunday, this one led by Pastor William Bennett of City of Refuge Ministries in Bloomington, was held late Tuesday afternoon.
Looters at Kohl's
The second night of violence was more subdued. In addition to Kohl's, vandals also damaged Rent-A-Center, 1512 W. Market St., Bloomington, Read's Sporting Goods at 812 IAA Drive, Bloomington, and Monster Pawn, 1408 S. Main St., Normal.
At Kohl's, police used at least three rounds of an aerosol gas and detonated a flash-bang ordnance to scatter a crowd of about 200 people. Looters went inside Kohl's after a door on the store's west side was broken. There were unconfirmed reports another door to the mall was breached, with other people entering there.
After the incident ended, cars filled with onlookers pulled into adjacent parking lots. Some got out to take pictures with cellphones or ask others what they had seen or heard.
It was at Eastland Mall that Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner was shoved to the ground after asking a group of young people why they were there, why they were mad and how he could help them as mayor.
Renner said he had been driving around Bloomington checking several places that he had heard could be targets of protest. He stopped at Eastland when he saw the rioters and approached them against police advice.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Monday night, Tuesday morning photos
Monster Pawn
Rent-A-Center1
060320-blm-loc-10eastlandlooting
060320-blm-loc-8eastlandlooting
060320-blm-loc-4eastlandlooting
060220-blm-loc-10tiptonmarch
060220-blm-loc-8tiptonmarch
060220-blm-loc-9lootingfolo
060220-blm-loc-6lootingfolo
060220-blm-loc-1lootingfolo
060220-blm-loc-2lootingfolo
060320-blm-loc-1westernfire
060320-blm-loc-2westernfire
060320-blm-loc-3westernfire
060320-blm-loc-4westernfire
060320-blm-loc-5westernfire
Watch now: Bloomington police arrest suspected mall looter
Watch now: Protesters take their message to affluent Bloomington neighborhoods
Maria Nagle and David Proeber contributed information for this story.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!