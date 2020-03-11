Emergency test planned Thursday in Normal

NORMAL – An all-day training exercise in Normal on Thursday will bring together fire and EMS agencies, hazardous materials and technical rescue response teams, and emergency management resources.

The exercise, designed by Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) agencies, is to prepare agencies to respond to a terror attack involving an agricultural facility.

Exact details are kept secret from participating agencies, but may involve a simulated chemical release, explosive devices, incendiary fires, entanglement or entrapment in machinery, grain bin rescue, building collapse, and mass casualty response.

The exercise starts at 7:30 a.m. at Asmark Institute Agricenter, 14171 Carole Drive, off Route 9 west of Bloomington. The exercise is scheduled to stop at 10 a.m., and later resume.

Participating agencies include Danvers Fire Department, Bloomington Fire Department (Hazardous Materials Response), Normal Fire Department (Technical Rescue Team), McLean Fire Department, and Urbana Fire Department (Technical Rescue Team), Metro McLean County 911 Communications Center (Metcom) and McLean County Emergency Management Agency. This training exercise is funded by a grant through Mutual Aid Box Alarm System and Illinois Emergency Management Agency, following guidance from U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

