Emergency test planned Thursday in Normal

Exact details are kept secret from participating agencies, but may involve a simulated chemical release, explosive devices, incendiary fires, entanglement or entrapment in machinery, grain bin rescue, building collapse, and mass casualty response.
The exercise starts at 7:30 a.m. at Asmark Institute Agricenter, 14171 Carole Drive, off Route 9 west of Bloomington. The exercise is scheduled to stop at 10 a.m., and later resume.
Participating agencies include Danvers Fire Department, Bloomington Fire Department (Hazardous Materials Response), Normal Fire Department (Technical Rescue Team), McLean Fire Department, and Urbana Fire Department (Technical Rescue Team), Metro McLean County 911 Communications Center (Metcom) and McLean County Emergency Management Agency. This training exercise is funded by a grant through Mutual Aid Box Alarm System and Illinois Emergency Management Agency, following guidance from U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Rose Corrie of Bloomington portrays an aircraft crash victim during a Saturday drill at Central Illinois Regional Airport, Bloomington. Corrie was one of several "walking wounded" who were triaged along with more severely injured passengers.
Bloomington Fire Department Captain Jeffrey Day walks with pilot Brianna Ackerman, Bloomington, as he radios to his command on the seriousness of a mock accident during a drill at the Central Illinois Regional Airport on Saturday.
Passengers of a mock aircraft crash and drill observers prepare to take their places near a retired Embraer 175, just prior to the drill at the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington Saturday.
Passengers of a mock aircraft crash lie on the ground and mill around a retired Embraer 175 during a drill at Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington Saturday.
Bloomington firefighter/paramedic Jay Capodice walks a mock aircraft accident passenger to a triage area during a drill at Central Illinois Regional Airport on Saturday.
Bloomington Fire Department firefighters staff CIRA Crash Rescue 1 and 2 unit as they stage at the scene of a mock aircraft crash at Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.
Passengers of a mock aircraft crash are triaged for injuries during a drill at Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington Saturday.
