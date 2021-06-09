 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
OUTDOORS

EMS worker credited with containing Bloomington fire

  • 0
Bloomington fire

Firefighters respond to the 600 block of East Empire Street Tuesday. 

 PROVIDED BY BLOOMINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A first-responder is being credited with stopping the spread of an apartment fire.

Tony Salvator​, an EMS supervisor, was the first person on the scene of a fire at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Empire Street.

He went inside to make sure everyone was evacuated and closed the door when flames were seen inside.

"This fast action stopped the spread of the flames limiting the oxygen to the fire," the Bloomington Fire Department said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After the flames were put out, it was determined the fire had to spread into the attic shared across the second floor.

"Without Salvator’s fast action and the crews quick knock on the fire. This could be a much worse story," the statement said.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is helping a resident who is displaced.

Designed for faster, more efficient reader convenience, meet the new Pantagraph.com.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Parachutist lands in the middle of a soccer match in Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News