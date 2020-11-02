Eric West named interim Bloomington fire chief

BLOOMINGTON — Deputy Chief Eric West will serve as Bloomington's interim fire chief.

The city announced Monday that West, who has been with the department for nearly 30 years, will move into his new role on Nov. 16. Chief Brian Mohr is retiring.

“It was an easy choice for me to have Eric step right in and serve in this longer-term interim role,” City Manager Tim Gleason said in a statement. “His years of experience, community relationships, and sound knowledge of both local needs and national trends make him a great choice to lead the department during this time.”

West served as battalion chief before becoming deputy chief of operations in November 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree in occupational safety from Illinois State University and has experience in fire operations, emergency and hazardous materials management, disaster response and fire safety.

West has also served as a HAZMAT field instructor for the Illinois Fire Institute since June 2003.