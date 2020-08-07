Face masks will not be required for in-person voting in Tazewell County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEKIN — Tazewell County voters will not be required to wear masks to cast their ballot in person, according to a Facebook post from the county clerk’s office.

A donation of masks will make it possible for those who want to wear one to be able to at each polling location.

Despite their availability, voters will not be required to wear a face mask “or any other obstruction to individuals’ right to vote.” Responding to a comment on the post, the office said it was not legally allowed to require face masks for voting.