Fatal crash reported on Route 66 near Pontiac

PONTIAC — The Livingston County coroner's office is investigating a crash Saturday involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Pontiac's north side.
Illinois State Police District 6 reported about 5:30 p.m. it had units on the scene of a crash at Old Route 66 and Livingston County Road 1825 North. Traffic was diverted from the area until about 8 p.m., police said.
State police said they had no additional information to release Saturday night, referring questions to the coroner's office, which could not be reached for comment.
The crash comes one week after two fatal crashes happened about 12 hours apart in Livingston County.
Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson previously said Devonte J. Moss, 28, and Jarvis Anderson, 26, both of Chicago were killed in a crash reported at 4:58 a.m. June 20 on northbound Interstate 55 near Odell, Their Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the rear of a semitrailer truck that had slowed while approaching a construction zone, and the Jeep wedged under the trailer and caught fire, authorities said.
In the other crash, Scott N. Lightbody, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle struck a culvert about 9 p.m. June 19 on Old Route 66 about half a mile west of 1600 East Road in rural Pontiac, Livingston County Chief Deputy Coroner Steven Zeller said.
