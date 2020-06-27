Fatal crash reported on Route 66 near Pontiac

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PONTIAC — The Livingston County coroner's office is investigating a crash Saturday involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Pontiac's north side.

Illinois State Police District 6 reported about 5:30 p.m. it had units on the scene of a crash at Old Route 66 and Livingston County Road 1825 North. Traffic was diverted from the area until about 8 p.m., police said.

State police said they had no additional information to release Saturday night, referring questions to the coroner's office, which could not be reached for comment.

The crash comes one week after two fatal crashes happened about 12 hours apart in Livingston County.