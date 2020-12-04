Female victim dies at scene of Kreitzer Avenue house fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The female occupant of a home in the 500 block of Kreitzer Avenue in Bloomington died at the scene of a house fire Thursday night, Bloomington firefighters said.

The female victim, who was not identified further, was carried from the burning home and was pronounced dead at the scene, firefighters said.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by police and firefighters, but it is presumed to be accidental, firefighters said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 7:46 p.m. when a neighbor reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the rear of a two-story house. Other neighbors also told emergency dispatchers they thought a resident may be inside.

Firefighters called in additional Bloomington units and help from the Normal Fire Department.

Entering the rear of the house, firefighters found heavy fire damage in the kitchen area and a female victim unconscious on the first floor.

The victim was carried outside by firefighters and placed in an ambulance. Despite paramedics' lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.