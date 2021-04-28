 Skip to main content
Fire damages Lexington church
Fire damages Lexington church

LEXINGTON — An investigator for the Illinois State Fire Marshal was on the scene of a church fire in Lexington early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 201 N. Lee St. after a passerby discovered smoke coming from the structure around 3:30 a.m., said Lexington Fire Chief Jason Bierkenbeil.

Bierkenbeil said firefighters arrived at the church to find heavy smoke filling the building.

“It took us a while to find the source of the fire because the church was filled with thick smoke,” he said. "We were lucky in that damage was no worse than it was."

Parishioners at the scene said the fire appeared to have been limited to an area in the center of the sanctuary near the floor.

Bierkenbeil said fire damage to the structure was limited but smoke damage appeared to have been extensive, covering walls and ceilings. Firefighters, who were still on the scene around 8 a.m., were running fans to remove as much smoke as possible.

The State Fire Marshal was called to the scene because the fire origin appeared to be in an area unlikely to have been caused by utilities, a parishioner said.

The wood frame structure building was built in 1898 and is the home church for Catholic faithful in the Lexington area.

An estimate of dollar damage to the building was not immediately available.

