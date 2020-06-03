Fire damages west Bloomington home; no injuries reported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Fire damaged a home early Wednesday on Bloomington's west side, but no one was injured.

Firefighters were called about 1:30 a.m. to a one-story home at 608 W. Graham St., Bloomington.

No one was at home at the time of the fire.

The fire was contained to the interior of home, which sustained moderate smoke and fire damage.

The cause is under investigation.

The fire came less than a day after fire damaged another west-side home.

Fire was reported about 5 a.m. Tuesday at a rental home at 107 S. Western Ave. that was unoccupied at the time. There were no injuries.

