Fire damages west Bloomington home; no injuries reported
alert

Fire damages west Bloomington home; no injuries reported

Graham Street house fire

Bloomington firefighter work at the scene of a house fire about 2 a.m. Wednesday at 608 W. Graham st., Bloomington.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Fire damaged a home early Wednesday on Bloomington's west side, but no one was injured.

Firefighters were called about 1:30 a.m. to a one-story home at 608 W. Graham St., Bloomington.

No one was at home at the time of the fire. 

The fire was contained to the interior of home, which sustained moderate smoke and fire damage.

The cause is under investigation.

The fire came less than a day after fire damaged another west-side home.

Fire was reported about 5 a.m. Tuesday at a rental home at 107 S. Western Ave. that was unoccupied at the time. There were no injuries.

