 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire extinguished near Center Street bridge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire Friday afternoon between the South Main Street and South Center Street bridges.

Bloomington Fire Department officials were called at 12:27 p.m. Friday to the back of the building at 109 W. Mill St. where a fire was burning “in what appeared to be leftovers from a homeless campsite,” the department said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The building, occupied by Judd Electrical Co., is between the South Main Street and South Center Street bridges and along Constitution Trail.

The fire appeared to be burning underneath large metal objects used for trucks.

Bloomington Fire Department Public Information Officer Eric Davison said city officials plan to remove the metal objects from the land to “avoid future incidents.”

The cause of the fire is unknown, Davison said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News