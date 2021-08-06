Fire extinguished near Center Street bridge

BLOOMINGTON – Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire Friday afternoon between the South Main Street and South Center Street bridges.

Bloomington Fire Department officials were called at 12:27 p.m. Friday to the back of the building at 109 W. Mill St. where a fire was burning “in what appeared to be leftovers from a homeless campsite,” the department said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

The building, occupied by Judd Electrical Co., is between the South Main Street and South Center Street bridges and along Constitution Trail.

The fire appeared to be burning underneath large metal objects used for trucks.

Bloomington Fire Department Public Information Officer Eric Davison said city officials plan to remove the metal objects from the land to “avoid future incidents.”

The cause of the fire is unknown, Davison said.

