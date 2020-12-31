Fire guts Kenney house

KENNEY — An early morning fire Thursday caused extensive damage to a house. ​

Crews were notified of the fire on South Fuller Street at 2:08 a.m. and found flames coming out of the second story and ground level.

A dog was found inside the house and was given oxygen, "and it seems to be doing well," the department said in a Facebook post.

Hotspots in the home's attic were contained by 5 a.m.

Several agencies from across Central Illinois responded to the fire, the statement said.

