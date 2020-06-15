Fire reported at Epiphany Farms in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A major fire was prevented Monday morning thanks to closed doors at downtown Bloomington restaurant Epiphany Farms, firefighters said.
The restaurant, 220 E. Front St., avoided major damage after heat generated by cleaning rags ignited and caused the fire to spread to linens in a laundry area sometime before firefighters responded to the scene around 8 a.m., said Eric Davison, Bloomington Fire Department public information-education officer.
Firefighters who were first on the scene said the fire burned out the laundry room but the building was saved because the room's doors were closed, forcing the fire to be snuffed out due to lack of oxygen.
"It's an education moment," Davison said. "Keeping doors shut before a fire erupts can save a structure."
The first firefighters on the scene found the fire had extinguished itself but reignited when the doors to the room were opened. They were able to use a fire extinguisher to put out a small amount of flame that erupted.
All lanes of Front Street were closed as a number of fire units responded to the fire.
"If the fire had spread outside the room, we likely would have lost the entire building," said one of the first firefighters on the scene.
The restaurant is located in the city's former central station fire house that served downtown. The restaurant is known for its gourmet, organic recipes and is a major attraction for night life in the downtown area.
Davison said light smoke had filled the restaurant. Firefighters used a fan to clear the air. He said he did not anticipate a problem with the restaurant opening after the McLean County Health Department confirmed the safety of food operations.
