Firefighters find fire at Epiphany Farms had burned itself out

BLOOMINGTON — A major fire was prevented Monday morning thanks to closed doors at downtown Bloomington restaurant Epiphany Farms, firefighters said.

The restaurant, 220 E. Front St., avoided major damage after heat generated by cleaning rags ignited and caused the fire to spread to linens in a laundry area sometime before firefighters responded to the scene around 8 a.m., said Eric Davison, Bloomington Fire Department public information-education officer.

Firefighters who were first on the scene said the fire burned out the laundry room but the building was saved because the room's doors were closed, forcing the fire to be snuffed out due to lack of oxygen.

"It's an education moment," Davison said. "Keeping doors shut before a fire erupts can save a structure."

The first firefighters on the scene found the fire had extinguished itself but reignited when the doors to the room were opened. They were able to use a fire extinguisher to put out a small amount of flame that erupted.