Firefighters saved part of burning Clinton church through tactical decision, officials say

CLINTON — Firefighters' tactical decision to use a front-end loader to open up a hallway while battling a fire at Clinton Assembly of God may have saved part of the facility, officials said Tuesday.
The Clinton Fire Department was called to the church at 801 S. Mulberry at 8:19 a.m., and crews cleared the scene at 3:47 p.m. An official cause and damage estimate were not available late Tuesday.
The first companies to arrive tried to attack the interior fire but faced high heat and zero visibility, forcing them to withdraw, according to a joint statement from Fire Chief Jeff Hoke, Assistant Chief Stephen Page and Clinton Public Safety Commissioner Dan Ballenger.
“The fire self-vented through the roof shortly after. Three ladder trucks were used for elevated master streams to fight the fire along with several hand lines around the structure in a defensive operation," the officials said.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire in the sanctuary part of the church, and the front-end loader from the City of Clinton was brought in to open up the hallway connecting the church to the gym and kitchen area.
"This move saved the gym and kitchen area of the church other than some smoke throughout that building," officials said.
The roof of the church collapsed during the fire and made re-entry into the structure impossible, officials said. Once the fire was under control, excavators were called in to tear down remaining areas so that firefighters could access hot spots and limit safety concerns.
Fire departments from Kenney, Wapella, Maroa, Farmer City, Heyworth, Waynesville, Weldon, Argenta-Orena, Warrensburg, Decatur, Lincoln, Mt. Pulaski, Bloomington and Hickory Point assisted at the scene.
Clinton Police and DeWitt County Sheriff assisted with traffic control.
Several other agencies also assisted, officials said, including DeWitt County EMS, who provided assistance to personnel during the incident; the Clinton street department, which helped with heavy equipment; and the Clinton water department, which helped with water levels.
The Clinton Lutheran church gave firefighters a place to cool off and use the restrooms, and several people brought refreshments and food for first responders.
PHOTOS: Fire at Clinton Assembly of God
Clinton firefighters survey the damage to the Clinton Assembly of God Church, 801 S. Mulberry St. in Clinton, as they begin to bring the fire under control about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The sanctuary of the church as well as a number of rooms to the south side of the church were heavily damaged by flame.
Clinton firefighters use a snorkel basket fire truck to fight a blaze that spread into the roof of the Clinton Assembly of God Church, 801 S. Mulberry St. in Clinton, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020.