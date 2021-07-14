 Skip to main content
Flood-clean up continues in Bloomington

Pantagraph coverage of June flooding

A recap of coverage about flooding across Central Illinois from The Pantagraph.

Watch now: Both sides of I-55 in McLean County open following flood-related closures
Watch now: Both sides of I-55 in McLean County open following flood-related closures

  • Timothy Eggert
Both sides of Interstate 55 in McLean County opened Saturday afternoon after at least 16 hours of road crews working to mitigate flooding and collapse caused by heightened water levels of nearby Timber Creek.

 

Watch now: 19 Central Illinois counties under tornado watch
Watch now: 19 Central Illinois counties under tornado watch

  • TIMOTHY EGGERT
The watch stretches through most of Central Illinois, covering Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Mason, Menard, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford counties. It also is in place for East and West Central Illinois, including Cass, Champaign, Douglas, Morgan, Moultrie, Piatt, Scott and Vermilion counties. 

Watch now: McLean County roads closed due to flooding
Watch now: McLean County roads closed due to flooding

  • TIMOTHY EGGERT
As of 9 a.m., the McLean County Emergency Management Agency said roads near the Mackinaw River or that abut nearby creeks are to be avoided because of standing or moving water caused by severe storms overnight. 

I-55 shut down by floodwaters
alert top story

I-55 shut down by floodwaters

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • Updated
Portions of Interstate 55 near McLean have reopened after extensive flooding Friday night and Saturday morning.

Watch now: More severe rain, risk of flooding expected in Central Illinois
breaking

Watch now: More severe rain, risk of flooding expected in Central Illinois

  • TIMOTHY EGGERT
A flood warning is in effect for McLean County until 2:15 p.m. Saturday and a flash flood watch is in place until 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Watch now: What should you do with Bloomington weather alert radio off air?
top story

Watch now: What should you do with Bloomington weather alert radio off air?

  • Lenore Sobota
Even the National Weather Service is not immune to storm damage.

Collection: Videos of flooding across Central Illinois Saturday
top story

Collection: Videos of flooding across Central Illinois Saturday

Pantagraph journalists spread across the region Saturday to capture video of floodwaters from overnight storms.

Photos: Flooding in Downs worse than in the past
top story

Photos: Flooding in Downs worse than in the past

  • David Proeber
Photos: Firefighters and other workers recover flooded vehicles after I-55 flooding
top story

Photos: Firefighters and other workers recover flooded vehicles after I-55 flooding

  • David Proeber
Reader-submitted flood photos from weekend storms in Central Illinois
Local News

Reader-submitted flood photos from weekend storms in Central Illinois

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • Updated
Readers submitted the following images of flooding Friday and Saturday. Submit yours here.

