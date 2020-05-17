Flood warning issued for Mackinaw River near Congerville; some McLean County roads flooded

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — The National Weather Service in Lincoln on Sunday night issued a flood warning for the Mackinaw River near Congerville, affecting McLean, Woodford and Tazewell counties.

The flood warning is for Monday afternoon until late Monday night. NWS reported the river stage was 9.3 feet as of 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Flood stage is 13 feet. The river is expected to crest to near 13.2 feet on Monday afternoon, NWS said, before falling below flood stage later Monday night.

Sunday's heavy rains were felt throughout Central Illinois. The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported several roads throughout the county were flooded.

"Some are officially closed with barricades, some are not," officials reported on social media Sunday evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect Sunday afternoon and evening for much of Central Illinois including McLean and DeWitt counties. No severe weather was reported in the immediate area from that watch.