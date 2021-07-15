Former Unit 5 teacher in court for rape case hearing in Tennessee

DECATUR — A former Unit 5 teacher
charged with rape and sexual battery of a minor by an authority figure appeared in court in Nashville, Tennessee, for a pretrial hearing Thursday.
Jonathon Hovey, 49, of Forsyth, was in court briefly before a new pretrial hearing, known as a “discussion”, was scheduled for Sept. 30. No trial date has yet been set.
An indictment returned by a grand jury in March said the offenses occurred between Nov. 24-25, 2018, in Davidson County, Tennessee.
Hovey, who is pleading not guilty, remains free on a $20,000 bond.
17 year ago this month: Roanoke tornado remembered
Roanoke tornado spotted on the ground
A tornado was spotted on the ground North of Eureka, as seen from Woodford County Road 1625 East. The tornado destroyed several buildings, including Parsons Manufacturing at Illinois Rt. 116 and Rt. 117, North of Eureka, Tuesday, July 13th, 2004.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Tornado sequence 1
A sequence of photos show how the tornado formed between Roanoke and Eureka, Tuesday, July 13, 2004.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Tornado sequence 2
A sequence of photos shows how the tornado formed between Roanoke and Eureka, Tuesday, July 13, 2004.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Tornado sequence 3
A sequence of photos shows how the tornado formed between Roanoke and Eureka, Tuesday, July 13, 2004.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Tornado sequence 4
A sequence of photos shows how the tornado formed between Roanoke and Eureka, Tuesday, July 13, 2004.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Tornado sequence 5
A sequence of photos shows how the tornado formed between Roanoke and Eureka, Tuesday, July 13, 2004.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Tornado sequence 6
A tornado was spotted on the ground North of Eureka, as seen from Woodford County Road 1625 East. The tornado destroyed several buildings, including Parsons Manufacturing at Illinois Rt. 116 and Rt. 117, North of Eureka, Tuesday, July 13th, 2004.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Tornado sequence 7
A tornado was on the ground North of Eureka, as seen from Woodford County Road 1625 East. The tornado destroyed several buildings, including Parsons Manufacturing at Illinois Rt. 116 and Rt. 117, North of Eureka, Tuesday, July 13th, 2004.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Tornado survivor
Bill Reed, a welder from Parsons Manufacturing, North of Eureka, spoke about how he and fellow employees took cover in the restrooms of the plant during the tornado Tuesday. ''We all walked out, together, everyone's safe. We were in the bathrooms, and we all walked out. Wow!'', said Reed, who has been a welder at the plant for 16 years. The plant is located at Illinois Rt. 116 and Rt. 117, North of Eureka, was totally destroyed by the tornado Tuesday, July 13th, 2004.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Parsons damage
Parsons Manufacturing at Illinois Rt. 116 and Rt. 117, North of Eureka, was totally destroyed by a tornado Tuesday, July 13th, 2004. Employees vehicles were left in a pile within the west side of the structure, as seen from Illinois Rt. 117.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Tornado cleanup
Parsons Manufacturing at Illinois Rt. 116 and Rt. 117, North of Eureka, was totally destroyed by a tornado Tuesday, July 13th, 2004. Employees vehicles were being pulled away from the rubble by several pieces of construction equipment, during work Wednesday, July 14, 2004, at the plant site.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Shelter from the storrm
Dan McCullough of Rural Roanoke walked to a tractor to lift an iron radiator away from his destroyed home Monday afternoon, July 19, 2004. Dan and his wife Michelle said they are thankful that no one was injured in last Tuesdays' tornado. ''You can replace things, this is all things, out there, (pointing to Parsons Manufacturing), is all things''. McCullough said he felt ''blessed'' as he worked among friends that have been coming daily to his home along Illinois Rt. 116, just east of Parsons Manufacturing in rural Roanoke. The brick two story home is being torn down as cleanup continues from the damage wrought by the F-4 tornado.
Steve Smedley
