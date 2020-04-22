Former University of Illinois police officer from LeRoy charged with sex assault

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LeROY – The arrest of a former University of Illinois police officer on sex assault charges followed an internal investigation by the department, which suspected "misuse of law enforcement resources."

On Wednesday, Illinois State Police said Jerald E. Sandage, 48, of LeRoy, was named on warrants charging him with five counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse, and two counts of intimidation. Sandage is lodged at the Piatt County Jail. Bond for each warrant was set at $75,000.

Bloomington attorney Stephanie Wong, who represents Sandage, did not return requests for comment.

The most recent charges followed official misconduct charges filed in December after the UIPD investigation. Interim U of I Police Chief Matt Myrick said his department then turned over information about Sandage to Illinois State Police.

In a statement Wednesday, Myrick said the newest charges “are a direct result of that investigation. We will continue to assist with the investigation or court proceedings when called upon to do so by the independent agencies.”