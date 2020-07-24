Forsyth motorist killed in Tazewell County

TREMONT — A Forsyth man was killed in a crash on Interstate 155, state police said Friday.
Steven Richards, 48, was identified as the only person in a southbound pickup truck that veered off the roadway near milepost 24 between Tremont and Townline Road in Tazewell County on Thursday.
About 5 p.m., the truck crossed the grass median and overturned in northbound traffic, ejecting him, Illinois State Police said in a statement.
No other vehicles or people seemed to be involved, police said.
I-155 was closed until about 7:25 p.m.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
