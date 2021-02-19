Garage fire burns at north Normal apartments

NORMAL — A garage fire in a north Normal apartment complex is under investigation.

Normal firefighters just before 4 p.m. Thursday found heavy smoke coming from the south end of a nine-car detached garage at the Ironwood Gardens Apartments at 2000 N. Linden St.

Garage doors were cut or removed to allow access to the fire and a ventilation hole was cut through the roof to prevent the fire from spreading, fire officials said.

The blaze was brought under control within about 25 minutes, though firefighters remained on scene for about an hour longer to extinguish hot spots.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Matt Swaney, spokesman and fire inspector for the Normal Fire Department, said the fire was reported by someone calling in directly to the station.