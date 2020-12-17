Gas leak closes Hovey Avenue in Normal

NORMAL — A section of Hovey Avenue in Normal is closed for a gas leak Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.
Hovey Avenue between Kingsley and Main streets is expected to be closed for an extended period of time while crews work on an underground natural gas leak.
Normal fire officials said a construction company struck a gas main and Nicor Gas reported to the scene to help with the repair.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and find alternate routes. Traffic on Kingsley and Main is not affected.
Traffic Alert #BloNo - Hovey Avenue between Kingsley and Main Streets is closed for an underground natural gas leak. Please find alternate routes. Expect delays - Likely an extended incident. @wazeillinois— Normal Fire Department (@NormalFire) December 17, 2020
