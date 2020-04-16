Gas leak tied to Bloomington sewage district plant explosion; injured worker released from hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — An explosion ripped through a boiler room Thursday morning at a Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District processing plant, leaving one worker with minor injuries. It took firefighters three hours to extinguish parts of the fire.

District Executive Director Randy Stein said an apparent gas leak inside the control and boiler room, between two digesters, tripped monitors at 25% below the explosive limit. An employee planned to take an air sample and check the monitors, but the building exploded as the employee opened the door, destroying much of the room and some wiring. The fire spread through the room and into the roof.

Investigators don't yet know what caused the leak or the explosion, said Randolph Township Fire District Fire Chief Randy Richards.

The injured employee was treated at a local hospital and released later Thursday. Two other employees at the plant were not injured.