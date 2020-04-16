Gas leak tied to water district plant explosion; injured worker released from hospital

BLOOMINGTON — An explosion ripped through a boiler room Thursday morning at a Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District processing plant, leaving one worker with minor injuries. It took firefighters three hours to extinguish parts of the fire.
District Executive Director Randy Stein said an apparent gas leak inside the control and boiler room, between two digesters, tripped monitors at 25% below the explosive limit. An employee planned to take an air sample and check the monitors, but the building exploded as the employee opened the door, destroying much of the room and some wiring. The fire spread through the room and into the roof.
Investigators don't yet know what caused the leak or the explosion, said Randolph Township Fire District Fire Chief Randy Richards.
The injured employee was treated at a local hospital and released later Thursday. Two other employees at the plant were not injured.
“We’re still looking into what happened this morning, but we’re grateful that our employee was not seriously injured. That is the most important thing right now,” Stein said. “I also want to thank the multiple first-responders for their quick response.”
Stein does not expect the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to become involved in the investigation.
The fire occurred at the district's plant at 16041 E. 700 North Road, about seven miles south of Bloomington and three miles east of U.S. 51. The district also has a plant at 2015 W. Oakland Ave.
The district treats about 30 million gallons of wastewater per day, transforming raw sewage and industrial waste into not only clean water but byproducts that benefit local farms and agriculture production.
In 2018, the Randolph plant was named the best large plant in the state by the Illinois Association of Water Pollution Control Operators, an honor called "the Stanley Cup of wastewater."
Multiple firefighters from several departments battled Thursday's blaze, which was reported about 8:30 a.m. It wasn't fully extinguished until 11 a.m.
Firefighters doused the initial fire within about 10 minutes, but flames had crept into a rubber roof membrane protected by an interior metal ceiling, foam insulation and plywood, and covered outside by 4 to 6 inches of river rock.
Firefighters had to climb onto roof and shovel their way to the flames before they were able to put out the fire.
The fire damage will not affect water treatment services or the digester conversion of sludge into biosolids, which are often sold for fertilizer and other purposes. The plant serves parts of Bloomington, the village of Downs and the nearby Crestwicke subdivision.
The West Oakland plant serves most of Bloomington and all of Normal.
The district's $20 million budget is supported by a $5.2 million property tax levy — its 18 cents per $100 of equalized assessed valuation tax rate is capped — and those fees are currently $1.87 per 1,000 gallons of water.
BNWRD has 33 employees. About half of the district's annual budget goes to capital expenses, and it'll retire more than $80 million in debt by 2028.
