Gibson City continues flood cleanup

GIBSON CITY — Officials are reporting "great progress" on cleanup efforts after rain and storms earlier this month dumped around 7 inches of rain on the Gibson City area, causing severe flooding.

A press release from Gibson City says crews will resume picking up debris on Monday, Aug. 23, and will continue work through Thursday, Aug. 26. Another round of pickups will begin Monday, Aug. 30.

Team Rubicon will be on hand to assist through Tuesday, Aug. 24. People who need help with removing drywall, carpeting or other damaged items can call the team at 469-984-7993.

The release says volunteers are still needed to help throughout the city. Those interested in helping are asking to arrive between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day at New Beginnings Church, 107 S. Sangamon Ave. Volunteers should wear long pants, work gloves and closed-toe shoes.

Officials are also inviting people to donate items at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 Illinois Route 47. The following items are requested:

Work gloves

Brooms

Mops

Box fans

Squeegees

Dehumidifiers

Damprid

Rubber gloves

Flat shovels

Dust pans

Shop vacuums

Laundry detergent

Residents who need these items can pick them up at Gibson City Bible Church.

People can donate money to flood victims through Venmo to @gibsoncityfloodrelief, calling the Bank of Gibson City at 217-784-4233, or mailing a check payable to "City of Gibson Flood Relief" to 804 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, IL 60936.

The release says a needs-based process is in development to determine how funds will be dispersed to people affected by the flood.

A Multi-Agency Resource Center was set up Saturday at the Kruse Center. Various state and local agencies attended, including the Department on Aging, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Insurance, Illinois Veterans Affairs and the Illinois Attorney General.

Lunch and dinner meals are being provided to the community through Sunday at the Gibson City American Legion, 203 N. Sangamon Ave. Lunch starts at noon and dinner at 4 p.m.

Non-perishable food products are available during business hours at the Moyer Library. They are being provided by the Gibson Area Hospital Food Pantry.

People in need of any assistance can call 211 or 888-865-9903.

If state-level assistance is approved for the region, the release said, low-interest-rate loans will be made available to people and businesses through the Small Business Administration.

A damage assessment has been completed, the release said, adding the city is still waiting on the outcome.

