Gibson City man identified as victim in fatal McLean County crash
Gibson City man identified as victim in fatal McLean County crash

COLFAX — A Gibson City man has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash outside Colfax.

Kaleb M. Roberts, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene by the McLean County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported before 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on 3400 East near 1800 North Road.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Roberts died from multiple blunt injuries caused by the sport utility vehicle crash. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Toxicology testing is pending. The crash remains under investigation by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

