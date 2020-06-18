Gibson City man identified as victim in fatal McLean County crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLFAX — A Gibson City man has been identified as the victim in a single-vehicle crash outside Colfax.

Kaleb M. Roberts, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene by the McLean County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported before 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on 3400 East near 1800 North Road.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Roberts died from multiple blunt injuries caused by the sport utility vehicle crash. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Toxicology testing is pending. The crash remains under investigation by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.

How much do Central Illinois city managers earn?

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.