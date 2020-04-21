Girl OK after being struck by a vehicle in Normal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — A girl on a bike received minor injuries when she was hit by a car Monday afternoon in east Normal.

The child, whose age was not released, was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk in the area of Beech Street and Basswood Lane when she cut across the road about 5:18 p.m., Normal police said.

The driver was headed south on Beech and tried to brake, but couldn’t stop in time.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. She was treated and released.

No citations were issued.

