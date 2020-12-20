 Skip to main content
Gridley man arrested; charges filed against girlfriend
Todd Kelly

Kelly

BLOOMINGTON — A Gridley man with several active felony warrants is now in custody, and prosecutors charged two felonies against a woman who they say is his girlfriend.

Alyssa Thrasher, 21, was formally charged Saturday with possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary, both Class 2 felonies, and criminal trespass to a vehicle, a misdemeanor. She remains in McLean County jail in lieu of posting $15,035 bond.

Officials announced that Todd A. Kelly, 36, was arrested Sunday in Woodford County. He is wanted on a McLean County arrest warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle, in connection to multiple stolen vehicles in the area. Officials say he has also a felony warrant out of Woodford County in connection with a stolen vehicle.

At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the El Paso Police Department announced that "with the help of surrounding departments and agencies, Todd Kelly Jr was taken into custody a short time ago."

Further details were not available.

On Thursday, prosecutors said, a Bloomington police officer in an unmarked police vehicle located a Subaru reported stolen from Peoria. The vehicle was parked in the 1200 block of Zeta Street.

“When the officer drove past the vehicle, he saw defendant Alyssa Thrasher seated in the front passenger seat of the running vehicle,” prosecutors said in court documents. “A male approached the vehicle and he wore a facemask and the hood of his hooded jacket was worn over his head. The male drove the vehicle occupied by Thrasher past the stationary officer and the officer identified the male driver as defendant Todd Kelly.”

Several police attempted to stop the vehicle, but prosecutors say Kelly “drove off the roadway and around police” before returning to the highway and driving off at a high rate of speed.

Police also received information that the couple, driving the stolen vehicle, were at a vacant residence in rural Danvers on Thursday.

Thrasher was located and arrested on Friday.

LeRoy Police Chief Jason Williamson said Kelly checked into the Holiday Inn in LeRoy Thursday night. Police visited the hotel Friday, but officials say he stole a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck and fled the scene.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

