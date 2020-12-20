Gridley man arrested; charges filed against girlfriend

On Thursday, prosecutors said, a Bloomington police officer in an unmarked police vehicle located a Subaru reported stolen from Peoria. The vehicle was parked in the 1200 block of Zeta Street.

“When the officer drove past the vehicle, he saw defendant Alyssa Thrasher seated in the front passenger seat of the running vehicle,” prosecutors said in court documents. “A male approached the vehicle and he wore a facemask and the hood of his hooded jacket was worn over his head. The male drove the vehicle occupied by Thrasher past the stationary officer and the officer identified the male driver as defendant Todd Kelly.”

Several police attempted to stop the vehicle, but prosecutors say Kelly “drove off the roadway and around police” before returning to the highway and driving off at a high rate of speed.

Police also received information that the couple, driving the stolen vehicle, were at a vacant residence in rural Danvers on Thursday.

Thrasher was located and arrested on Friday.

LeRoy Police Chief Jason Williamson said Kelly checked into the Holiday Inn in LeRoy Thursday night. Police visited the hotel Friday, but officials say he stole a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck and fled the scene.

