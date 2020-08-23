 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Have you seen him? Normal police asking for tips
0 comments

Have you seen him? Normal police asking for tips

{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Klein

A photo of Charles Klein provided by Normal police is shown. 

 PROVIDED BY NORMAL POLICE DEPARTMENT

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is asking for helping locating Charles Klein, 35.

Klein was last riding a bicycle around the Comlara Park/Hudson area on Thursday, the department said. 

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches; 150 pounds and having dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Normal police Sgt. Rob Cherry at (309) 454-9535.

Have you seen these missing children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News