Have you seen them? Normal police seek help finding men in mail theft case
NORMAL — Normal police are asking for the public's help in finding men suspected in a mail theft/identity theft case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NPD Detective Underwood at 309-454-9798 or email bunderwood@normal.org. Reference incident report #202002697.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of suspect(s) you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

