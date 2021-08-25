Heat wave: How you can help yourself and the people around you when it’s hot outside

Chicago is seeing hot and humid weather that could be dangerous for residents, particularly those who are elderly and live alone, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency had not issued a heat advisory for Chicago as of Wednesday, but with temperatures in the 90s, a heat index of about 100 degrees and no relief in sight, one may be coming.

The combination of high heat and humidity also means people will be at increased risk for heat stress and heat-related illness, particularly those in vulnerable populations, according to Francina Dominguez, a hydroclimatologist and professor at the University of Illinois.

Here’s what you can do to protect yourself and your neighbors during a heat wave.

How to recognize heat-related illness, and what to do about it

There are different types of heat illness outlined on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Heat exhaustion is milder than heatstroke, a severe form of heat illness that means your body is becoming unable to regulate its temperature.

Common signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating and fatigue, pale and clammy skin, a fast and weak pulse, nausea and vomiting, and dizziness, headaches or passing out.

Heatstroke includes some of the above symptoms such as dizziness and nausea, but also extends to a high body temperature of 103 degrees or more, as well as confusion, skin that is hot or red and a fast strong pulse. If you think someone might have heatstroke, call 911 immediately and move them to a cooler place, and don’t give the person anything to drink.

Other helpful measures include loosening tight clothes and lowering body temperature with a cool bath or wet cloth.

Milder heat-related illnesses to look out for include heat cramps, muscle cramps that can occur when people sweat profusely as a result of intense exercise; heat rash — small pimplelike clusters on your skin — and sunburn.

Concerned about someone? Check on them, or request a city wellness check

During heat waves and extreme temperatures, people should check on those around them, said National Weather Service meteorologist Ricky Castro. Those most at risk include people who are elderly and those who live alone, as well as people who are pregnant or have young children. People who work outside are also in danger of heat stress, and are advised to drink plenty of fluids and take periodic breaks.

But if you’re having trouble getting in contact with someone, you can call 311, go to 311.chicago.gov, or download the CHI311 app to request a wellness check by the city.

City resources: Public libraries, Park District and cooling centers — when they’re open

You can go to one of the city’s 75 public libraries to cool down — libraries have different hours of operation, so check before you go by looking online or calling ahead.

The Chicago Park District also has 30 field houses you can hang out in, according to a news release, and there are splash pads and pools. You can search for water parks, splash pads and swimming pools at the Park District website: chicagoparkdistrict.com. Some pools and parks may be closed, so it’s best to call ahead. A list of Park District cooling centers can also be found on its website.

The city also has six cooling centers and deploys cooling buses, which are available when the Office of Emergency Management and Communications heat warning plan is activated, according to OEMC spokesperson Mary May.

The plan is activated when the National Weather Service issues an extreme heat advisory, and comes when heat index exceeds 105 to 110 degrees for at least two days straight, according to an OEMC news release. That wasn’t the case on Wednesday. The city “continues to monitor weather conditions with the National Weather Service,” said May.

To stay updated on advisories and when heat-related services will be available, you can register for the City’s Emergency Alert System at NotifyChicago.org.

The following city cooling spaces will open when the Emergency Plan is activated; they are located in six community service centers which run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

