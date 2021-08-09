Here are the 2 finalists for Bloomington police chief

BLOOMINGTON — A high-ranking Illinois State Police trooper and the current police chief of Illinois' capital city are the two finalists to become the city's next top cop.

Either state Police Col. Jamal Simington or Springfield police Chief Kenny Winslow will become Bloomington's next police chief, marking the end to a saga of internal resignations and promotions that has cycled three times in the last three years.

A public meet and greet with the finalists is 4-5:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16 in room 400 at the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St. in Bloomington.

“It’s been a careful and detailed process to get to this point,” City Manager Tim Gleason said in a statement. “Both these candidates are skilled and possess the ability to bring an already great department to an even higher level.”

Gleason, who worked for the Pekin Police Department for more than 20 years before retiring in 2010 as a lieutenant, is authorized under city code to hire a police chief.

The selection of the finalists comes after a month-long recruitment period ended July 5. Interviews by a selection committee were conducted last month. A target start date is set for September.

Scott replaced former BPD chief Dan Donath, who was sworn in Sept. 9, 2019 to replace former Chief Clay Wheeler. Donath retired nearly a year later on Sept. 1, 2020.

Simington entered law enforcement in 1991 as a correctional officer, tele-communicator and then sheriff’s deputy with the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department. He is the State Police deputy director for the division of the academy and training.

He was a member of the Region II Crowd Control team for 10 years. Simington has also served as the Ops Commander in District 21, the District Commander in District 10 and the Region III Commander for the State Police overseeing two investigative zones and six patrol operations in Central Illinois, according to a biography provided by the city.

Simington holds a master's degree in public administration and is a graduate of Kankakee Community College, Governors State University and the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, School of Staff and Command.

Winslow has led Springfield's 215-person department since 2013, but has served with the department since 1994.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois–Springfield and an associate degree from Lewis and Clark Community College. Winslow is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Executive Management Program and School of Police Staff and Command, Southern Police Institute’s Chief Executive Leadership Course.

In 2018 Winslow received the President’s Award from the NAACP for Minority Recruitment and Community Engagement and in 2021 was named the 2021 Chief of the Year by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP).

Winslow made Springfield headlines in 2020 for accepting an offer to become a deputy chief of a suburban Nashville police department before reneging for family reasons.

Winslow in a recent interview with The Pantagraph said since then he's received a flood of calls from law enforcement recruiters.

"Now, it's not unusual to get a call monthly, sometimes more than that, especially if you're willing to relocate," Winslow said. "Again, there's just a lot of turnover right now for law enforcement as a whole and chiefs are no exception to that.”

