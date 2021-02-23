Here's why you may hear more train horns in Normal

NORMAL — The designated railroad quiet zone through uptown Normal is suspended to allow incoming trains to better alert crews repairing damage following a Feb. 13 derailment.

“Railroad and contract employees are working on or near the tracks,” town spokeswoman Cathy Olofsson said in a Tuesday statement. “Trains must alert them as they are coming through town and will continue to do so throughout the reconstruction period."

Several sections of tracks damaged when dozens of Union Pacific Railroad Co. train cars derailed are being fixed. Trains traveling through the active construction zones and through railroad switches between Fort Jesse Road and Fell Avenue must blow horns during the period.

