Here's why you may hear more train horns in Normal

021721-blm-loc-traincars4

A crew member with Greis Trucking & Excavating Co. prepares to begin cleanup of debris left from the train derailment in Normal.

 Sierra Henry

NORMAL — The designated railroad quiet zone through uptown Normal is suspended to allow incoming trains to better alert crews repairing damage following a Feb. 13 derailment.

“Railroad and contract employees are working on or near the tracks,” town spokeswoman Cathy Olofsson said in a Tuesday statement. “Trains must alert them as they are coming through town and will continue to do so throughout the reconstruction period."

Several sections of tracks damaged when dozens of Union Pacific Railroad Co. train cars derailed are being fixed. Trains traveling through the active construction zones and through railroad switches between Fort Jesse Road and Fell Avenue must blow horns during the period.

The requirements are in compliance with the Federal Railroad Administration, Illinois Commerce Commission,and the Illinois and U.S. Departments of Transportation guidelines.

Oloffson said the town has received questions regarding the increased noise, but that it "necessary during the repair time for the safety and security of all involved."

Last week, workers with Greis Trucking & Excavating Co., of Boonville, Missouri, were on site to remove debris leftover from the wreckage. The company planned to remove the mix of paper goods, pallets and other materials to a landfill.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

