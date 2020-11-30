High winds, chance of flurries predicted Monday in portions of Illinois

LINCOLN — Windy conditions are expected Monday with wind chill values likely dropping into the teens, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Weather officials reporting a hazardous weather outlook for portions of central, east central, southeast and west central Illinois say northwest winds may reach 30 to 35 mph into Monday afternoon.

Wind chill into the teens are likely Monday night, officials report.

The weather service says a chance of flurries are possible before 3 p.m. on Monday with conditions remaining partly sunny and temperatures reaching a high near 33 degrees.

