 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High winds, chance of flurries predicted Monday in portions of Illinois
0 comments
alert top story

High winds, chance of flurries predicted Monday in portions of Illinois

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Windy conditions are expected Monday with wind chill values likely dropping into the teens, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Weather officials reporting a hazardous weather outlook for portions of central, east central, southeast and west central Illinois say northwest winds may reach 30 to 35 mph into Monday afternoon.

Wind chill into the teens are likely Monday night, officials report.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The weather service says a chance of flurries are possible before 3 p.m. on Monday with conditions remaining partly sunny and temperatures reaching a high near 33 degrees.

Brr! All-time snowfall records

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Maxwell Park at home with golf and nature

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News