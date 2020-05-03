Hiring minority officers a priority for Bloomington-Normal police departments

The additional application period is "important because historically we did it just one time per year. We created a second cutoff in the year in order to be able to have people continuously test and become qualified on our hiring list," he said.

Bloomington Ward 3 Alderman Mboka Mwilambwe, a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo who came to the Twin Cities to attend Illinois State University and gained his U.S. citizenship in 2008, is pleased to hear more minorities will be joining the force.

"This is something we've talked about for quite a long time," Mwilambwe said. "I think it's important for public safety or other city staff to reflect what the local population looks like."

City Manager Tim Gleason agreed. "The recruitment efforts are something that are near and dear to me," said Gleason, who worked for the Pekin Police Department for more than 20 years before retiring in 2010 as a lieutenant.

"Whether we talk about the organization as a whole, but especially in public safety, we want a department that is reflective of our community," he said. "It's important to the police department, and we are actually bearing fruit with some of the efforts that we've made to increase our (recruitment) outreach. So, there's more to come."