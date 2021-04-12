How are Normal police doing? Public input sought

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is asking the public to offer input about compliance with certain professional standards.

From 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, residents are invited to a phone public comment session to assess Normal police’s compliance with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ standards.

Call (309) 454-9618 to participate in the public comment session. An assessor will answer phone calls and take comments or suggestions one-on-one. Comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the department’s ability to comply with CALEA, which is a voluntary accreditation program. It requires agencies to comply with standards in policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

Public comments are a vital part of the reaccreditation process, said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner.

The public’s input provides feedback “for things that we’re doing well or things either that we’re not doing quite as well we could do better, or traditionally, it’s services or different programs that we’re not offering or ones that we do have that we could refine,” Bleichner said.