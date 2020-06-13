How Bloomington-Normal law enforcement react to calls to 'defund' police

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County law enforcement officials say communication is key in the ongoing debate over how to address demands to overhaul how agencies are funded.
Local police chiefs say outright defunding of police departments would be a disservice to the community, but they are open to dialogue.
“I get the idea of having less of a role of law enforcement in communities but to say you’re going to defund it or abolish police is … there’s a lot of challenges to that,” Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath said after a rally last week.
Aaron Woodruff, who leads the police department at Illinois State University, cautioned against moving too quickly.
“Some would argue police funds would be used to fix all these problems, but the history of mankind tells us differently,” he said. “Police are human beings too, and they will continue to make mistakes, and in some cases, commit crimes. But I would rather we work together towards real constructive change, to improve policing, rather than ‘throwing the baby out with the bath water’ approach others are wanting.”
Rioting and looting in the wake of some peaceful protests are adding up to a lot of unforeseen and unbudgeted overtime and other expenses for law enforcement departments in Bloomington-Normal.
The “defunding” push has become a focus nationally as a result of the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week said his office is “looking hard” at state licensing of law enforcement to increase accountability.
“You have to think about, what are the methods by which people can be disciplined if they’re not going to get disciplined by their own police departments, if the investigations are taking place by a police department that may not want to hold some of their officers accountable for the kind of behavior that I think we would all find reprehensible?” Pritzker said at a press conference.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul also has said the state should explore taking similar steps. The Democrat has also been urging Congress to give state attorneys general more authority to investigate "unconstitutional policing.”
Pritzker said licensing is one way to “take it into an independent realm and away from a specific local police department and perhaps have a more independent body look at the problems that a police officer has brought to their job.”
The Democratic governor has stopped short of calling for “defunding” police, which he called “a poor use of words to describe what many people really want.” He said they should focus on connecting better with the public and shifting resources.
While “the vast majority of police want to do the right thing,” the governor said, “there is nevertheless racism that lives within the body of these organizations, of institutions like police departments, and so it’s very important, in particular, for us to weed that out, for us to demand accountability.”
Said Linda Foster, president of the NAACP chapter in Bloomington-Normal: “When we talk about reform, we’re talking about trying to review and look at it in a different light, different time and different space. We need to consider all, and not just a few.”
Outrage in the 1950s and 1960s continues today about the need for police and their role, she says. “There are still injustices. It’s time that everything is reviewed. Everything should be on the table.”
McLean County social service agencies and local government — including police and court systems — have worked together in recent years to address needs for those with mental health and housing issues.
Karen Zangerle is executive director of Providing Access to Help, a Bloomington-based, multi-county umbrella social service agency that also oversees a suicide hotline.
“We have a very long history of working with the police and I can’t imagine having done some of the things without them,” she said. “For people experiencing homelessness who may be seriously mentally ill or strung out on drugs and alcohol, the police is one of the first places we turn for help.”
