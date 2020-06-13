How Bloomington-Normal law enforcement react to calls to 'defund' police

While “the vast majority of police want to do the right thing,” the governor said, “there is nevertheless racism that lives within the body of these organizations, of institutions like police departments, and so it’s very important, in particular, for us to weed that out, for us to demand accountability.”

Said Linda Foster, president of the NAACP chapter in Bloomington-Normal: “When we talk about reform, we’re talking about trying to review and look at it in a different light, different time and different space. We need to consider all, and not just a few.”

Outrage in the 1950s and 1960s continues today about the need for police and their role, she says. “There are still injustices. It’s time that everything is reviewed. Everything should be on the table.”

McLean County social service agencies and local government — including police and court systems — have worked together in recent years to address needs for those with mental health and housing issues.

Karen Zangerle is executive director of Providing Access to Help, a Bloomington-based, multi-county umbrella social service agency that also oversees a suicide hotline.