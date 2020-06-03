You are the owner of this article.
How it unfolded: Police give timeline of looting in Bloomington-Normal
breaking top story

How it unfolded: Police give timeline of looting in Bloomington-Normal

060320-blm-loc-10eastlandlooting

Bloomington police take a suspected looter into custody after a large crowd of people drove up to Kohl's at Eastland Mall and began entering the store through broken glass in a door about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Many of the 13 people arrested by Bloomington police in connection with looting at the Kohl's and Read's Sporting Goods stores late Monday and early Tuesday morning were either allegedly caught wearing, carrying or driving off with the stolen merchandise, prosecutors said at a hearing Wednesday.

And in relation to looting the night before at Target in Normal, a LeRoy man was arrested by Normal police after he showed LeRoy police responding to a disturbance at his home some of the stolen merchandise, a court document alleged.

They now face felony charges with bond ranging from $100,000 to $300,000, meaning defendants will have to post $10,035 to $30,035 to be released from jail.

Kohl's

Six people arrested after "a large, angry mob had descended upon" the Kohl's in the Eastland Mall were charged Wednesday, according to prosecutors: Charles J. Foster, 27, Tamika N. Foster, 24, and Stephanie L. Lancaster, 37, all of Bloomington; Joseph D. Matthews, 39, and Kenleia R. Sims, 27, both of Normal; and Maya M. Pizano, 20, Dubuque, Iowa.

060220-blm-loc-2lootingfolo

Workers for Paul Davis Restoration board up windows and doors Monday, June 1, 2020, outside Target in the Shoppes at College Hills, Normal, following overnight looting.

They each face one count each of Class 2 felony burglary and Class 4 felony mob action. Charles Foster, Lancaster, Matthews and Sims also were charged with Class 4 felony looting, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting/obstructing a peace officer was filed against Sims.

A seventh person also was arrested in the Kohl's incident but he will not appear in court for a bond hearing until Thursday.

Two nights of looting in Bloomington-Normal came after nonviolent local marches and rallies protesting the death of George Floyd on May 25 at the hands of police in Minneapolis. 

In a narrative explaining the arrests, police said a large crowd gathered at Eastland Mall about 10 p.m. Monday in response to a social media post about a parking lot party. About 200 people showed up, but many left after someone broke a store window.

About 11:30 p.m., about 100 people returned to the mall in a caravan of vehicles. 

One man damaged a police squad car windshield while others threw rocks and other objects at officers. As that was going on, several other people broke glass doors at Kohl's, entered the store and began looting.

Police discharged a chemical gas into the building and then arrested people as they exited the building, according to the probable-cause statement.

Defendants were seen leaving the store with stolen merchandise, including  Lancaster, who came out of the store wearing a pair of Adidas shoes with the Kohl's sales tag still attached, and Sims, who carried out a comforter, clothing and a large purse filled with jewelry and Fitbit devices and Apple watches, the probable-cause statement said.

Prosecutors also alleged that Pizano told police she traveled from Iowa to McLean County to record the rioting, but police noted she did not possess any recording device when she was apprehended.

Read's

About an hour after the Kohl's looting started, police encountered three men burglarizing nearby Read's Sporting Goods, 812 IAA Drive.

Officers arrested Darrius Robinson, 27, of Normal, Donald Jackson, 23, of Normal, and Roosevelt D. Woods, 23, of Bloomington. 

Prosecutors allege Woods ran east across Veterans Parkway from the scene. Police reportedly apprehended him after he turned back west to cross Veterans Parkway again.

Woods, who allegedly gave officers a false name, was transported to OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center after he complained of suffering an asthma attack. Police said they learned his real identity after he provided his true name to medical staff.

Meanwhile Robinson and Jackson allegedly tried to drive away but crashed their car on IAA Drive and were arrested after they ran from the disabled vehicle. Jackson, who lives with Robinson at an apartment in Normal, told police he did not know Robinson and had simply stumbled upon the burglary, said the probable-cause statement.

When the vehicle swerved before crashing, a large pile of clothing stolen from Read's fell from the vehicle, police said.

Woods, Robinson and Jackson face Class 2 felony burglary, Class 4 felony looting, and misdemeanor charges of mob action and obstructing a peace officer. 

Woods faces additional charges of Class 4 felony obstructing justice and misdemeanor obstructing identification.

Traffic stop 

Merchandise stolen from Kohl's, along with several large rocks, were found in a vehicle stopped by police about 3 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver, Kaylia G. Washington, 18, of Streamwood, disobeyed a stop sign at the intersection of East Locust Street and Towanda Avenue. The car did not have taillights illuminated, according to the probable-cause statement.

She and her passengers, Lance M. Monden and Kintrell Williams, both 19 of Chicago; a 16-year-old girl from Bloomington; and two 17-year-old boys from Chicago were arrested. 

The three adults were formally charged with Class 2 felony burglary; Class 3 felony theft, Class 4 felony mob action and Class 4 felony looting. No information was available about the juveniles' cases.

In the incident involving merchandise found in LeRoy, Matthew S. Gilliam, 24, of LeRoy was formally charged with three counts of Class 4 felony mob action.

Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle

