Hudson home destroyed in weekend fire

HUDSON — A Hudson family lost their home to a fire Saturday night, officials said.

About 11:15 p.m., Hudson firefighters were called to 101 S. Broadway Street. When they arrived, Assistant Chief Aaron Kinder said crews were not able to make entry into the house because the fire had already advanced too much.

Hudson firefighters, assisted by Towanda, Carlock and Normal fire departments, went on the defensive from the outside, restricted to the ground because surrounding power lines and trees prevented an aerial attack, Kinder said.

Fire crews were on the scene until about 4:50 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported, but the home was considered a total loss because the fire “basically made it through the entire house.”

Witnesses reported hearing some small explosions as the fire burned, which Kinder attributed to tires.