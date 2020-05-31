I-55/74 work around Twin Cities begins June 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON – Seven miles of construction work starts Monday on interstates 55-74 around Bloomington-Normal.

Pavement will be patched, resurfaced and striped between the I-55/74 and Interstate 39 interchanges, with one lane closed in each direction. Work is expected to be complete by Sept. 30.

Expect delays, and allow extra time for trips through the area. Use alternate routes if possible. If driving in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, don't use mobile devices and watch for workers and equipment.

