I-55 bridge work begins Monday in Normal, Funks Grove

NORMAL — The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin construction on Interstate 55 over westbound Interstate 74 northwest of Normal on Monday, April 12.

The project involves joint replacement, deck patching and general maintenance on the bridge that carries I-55 over westbound I-74. Lane closures will be required, with two lanes open in each direction at all times. Work is expected to be complete by Nov. 1.

IDOT also will begin construction Monday on I-55 over the ramps to the Funks Grove rest area.

The project involves joint replacement, deck patching and general maintenance on the bridge that carries I-55 over the access ramps for the rest area. Lane closures will be required while median crossovers are constructed. After completion of the median crossovers, traffic will run head to head with a barrier wall in place. Work is expected to be complete by Nov. 1.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work areas, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.