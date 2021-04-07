I-55 bridge work in Normal begins Monday

The project involves joint replacement, deck patching and general maintenance on the bridge that carries I-55 over westbound I-74. Lane closures will be required, with two lanes open in each direction at all times. Work is expected to be complete by Nov. 1.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.