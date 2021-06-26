I-55 shut down by floodwaters

MCLEAN — Portions of Interstate 55 near McLean have reopened after extensive flooding Friday night and Saturday morning.
The Mount Hope-Funks Grove Fire Protection District posted on social media that 10 agencies were on the scene of four people trapped in water. They were taken by ambulance to a hospital.
A person and dog also were rescued after floodwaters surrounded a residence.
