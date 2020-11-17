Illinois adds 12,601 COVID cases Tuesday; 163 new infections in McLean County

This story will be updated. Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter and get updates in your inbox.
OTTAWA — The LaSalle County Health Department was notified of eight additional coronavirus-related deaths, the department said Tuesday.
They are two men in their 80s, a woman in her 80s, three men in their 90s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 100s.
There were 125 new cases of COVID, the department said.
Earlier story ...
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 12,601 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID, as well as the following 97 deaths:
- Bureau County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Cass County: 1 female 80s
- Coles County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 male 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s
- Greene County: 1 female 80s
- Hancock County: 1 male 80s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Logan County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Morgan County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 2 males 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 60s
- Wayne County: 1 female 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
The state health department is reporting 597,849 cases, including 10,875 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 10-16, 2020 is 12.5%.
Our earlier story ...
New data: McLean County adds 163 COVID cases Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 163 new cases of people with COVID. The data released Tuesday means there have been 6,886 cases since the pandemic started.
Other new data:
- 18 are hospitalized due to COVID
- 75% of intensive care unit beds are in use
- 1,531 people are isolating at home
- The seven-day positivity rate through Monday is 14.1%
On Monday, Illinois public health officials urged people to reconsider Thanksgiving plans that might bring vulnerable people in contact with someone with the coronavirus and reported 11,632 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as 37 additional fatalities.
There were 90,612 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Monday’s announcement. The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 14.7%. That brings the state’s totals since the pandemic began to 585,248 cases and 10,779 deaths.
