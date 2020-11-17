Illinois adds 12,601 COVID cases Tuesday; 163 new infections in McLean County

This story will be updated. Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter and get updates in your inbox.

OTTAWA — The LaSalle County Health Department was notified of eight additional coronavirus-related deaths, the department said Tuesday.

They are two men in their 80s, a woman in her 80s, three men in their 90s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 100s.

There were 125 new cases of COVID, the department said.

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 12,601 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID, as well as the following 97 deaths:

- Bureau County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Cass County: 1 female 80s

- Coles County: 1 female 80s