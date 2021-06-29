Illinois drivers have more time to renew licenses

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional five months — from Aug. 1 to Jan. 1.

The new Jan. 1 extension also includes expiration dates that will occur between July and December of this year.

As a result, expired driver’s licenses and ID cards will remain valid until Jan. 1. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

“Extending expiration dates until January 1, 2022, means people with an expired driver’s license or ID card do not need to rush into a Driver Services facility immediately,” White said. “During hot weather, I would suggest residents consider delaying visits to Driver Services facilities. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to continued social distancing efforts, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time. We are allowing more people in the facilities at one time due to relaxed protocols.”

White continues to urge the public to consider going to cyberdriveillinois.com when possible instead of visiting a facility due to heavy customer volume. Many transactions can be conducted online, including the purchase of license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, and renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards, including Real IDs, for those who are eligible.

As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

