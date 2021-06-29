Illinois drivers have more time to renew licenses

“Extending expiration dates until January 1, 2022, means people with an expired driver’s license or ID card do not need to rush into a Driver Services facility immediately,” White said. “During hot weather, I would suggest residents consider delaying visits to Driver Services facilities. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to continued social distancing efforts, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time. We are allowing more people in the facilities at one time due to relaxed protocols.”
White continues to urge the public to consider going to cyberdriveillinois.com when possible instead of visiting a facility due to heavy customer volume. Many transactions can be conducted online, including the purchase of license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, and renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards, including Real IDs, for those who are eligible.
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
As of 9 a.m., the McLean County Emergency Management Agency said roads near the Mackinaw River or that abut nearby creeks are to be avoided because of standing or moving water caused by severe storms overnight.
Thunderstorms are expected to move through the region Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon and evening, but with far less intensity than those that blasted the area Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
Both sides of Interstate 55 in McLean County opened Saturday afternoon after at least 16 hours of road crews working to mitigate flooding and collapse caused by heightened water levels of nearby Timber Creek.
“This is a very, very large loss for the community. We have crews all over trying to get to everyone as soon as possible,” said Greg Cook, director of business development and marketing at Paul Davis Restoration.