Illinois puts 14 counties on COVID-19 warning list, blames local officials for failing to enforce social distancing and isolation orders

The other 10 counties did not appear on the list last week.

The state Department of Public Health said some of the cases and outbreaks seen in the 14 counties stem from long-term care facilities, businesses, bars and sports camps and gatherings such as weddings or parties.

Without offering specifics, the department laid some of the blame for the spread on local elected officials.

“Inconsistent messaging from local elected leaders are contributing to ongoing transmission in some communities where there is little public concern for consequences or enforcement of social distancing, banning large gatherings, or quarantine/isolation orders,” the department said in a news release.

The state also reported there were 49,541 tests conducted by labs in Illinois during the previous 24 hours, pushing the total tests conducted to date to nearly 3.9 million.

The seven-day average statewide positivity rate for cases stood at 4.1% as of Thursday, and as of Thursday night, 1,612 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those hospitalized, 345 were in intensive care units and 126 were on ventilators.

The seven-day average statewide positivity rate for cases was 3% on July 14.