Illinois reports 1,707 new COVID cases on Thursday
Illinois reports 1,707 new COVID cases on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD — An additional 1,707 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported Thursday by state health officials.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported the following 24 deaths statewide: 

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s

Hancock County: 1 female 80s

Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100 and over

Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s

Whiteside County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Other data released Thursday: 

  • Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 227,334 cases, including 7,977 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
  • The recovery rate is at 95%
  • Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,510 specimens for a total of 3,875,922
  • The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 20-26 is 4.1%
  • As of last night, 1,631 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
  • Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators

